The former executive director of the largest youth soccer organization in Central Oregon, who is already under fire for allegedly stealing $80,000, is suing the group and the president of its board of directors for defamation.

Former Bend FC Timbers Executive Director Tara Bilanski is seeking $5.1 million in damages from the organization and the president of its board, Michelle Hart, according to court documents filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Aug. 17. Bilanski is being sued by the soccer organization in a separate lawsuit for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in entry fees for its summer camps.

