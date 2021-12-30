Documents filed Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court provide the latest and most detailed account of a high-profile shooting outside a bar in Bend that sparked community outrage and garnered statewide media attention. But the story, told in a motion by the defendant's attorney, differs from what prosecutors have alleged.
Ian Mackenzie Cranston, 27, is charged with murder in the Sept. 19 death of Barry Khristiano Washington Jr., 22. Cranston's attorney, Kevin Sali, filed a motion for Cranston's release on bail that includes what Sali says is an account of the events leading up to the shooting.
Cranston, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and four other charges in the death of Washington, a 22-year-old Black man. He is being held in the Deschutes County jail without bail.
Washington's shooting quickly caught widespread attention when Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced Washington had been shot shortly after complimenting Cranston’s girlfriend. In a press conference, Hummel compared the shooting to the case of Emmett Till, a Black teen murdered in 1955 by white men for talking to a white woman.
In an email statement to The Bulletin, Sali described Hummel's public statements as "false and inflammatory."
He said the defense is "immensely grateful that the events of that evening were comprehensively and accurately captured on video by multiple cameras. For our part, we will continue to make our case in court, where it belongs, and based on the evidence, as it should be."
Hummel did not respond to requests for comment prior to press time.
Thursday's motion provides the most detailed description yet seen about the shooting outside the Capitol bar on NW Oregon Avenue and NW Wall Street. It is taken primarily from videos and first-hand witness accounts, Sali said.
The motion states that prior to the shooting, Washington had been drinking and was “behaving erratically and aggressively.” At one point that night, he approached three police officers, shouting expletives at them and then “put both hands up with middle fingers pointed in (their) direction for multiple seconds," according to the motion.
Roughly 30 minutes later, the motion states, Washington approached Cranston’s fiancee, Allison Butler, when Cranston was not around and “expressed interest in her.” Butler informed him that she was engaged by showing him the ring on her finger. The two hugged, separated, and Washington left the bar, according to the motion.
Cranston, Butler and their friend, Tyler Smith, left the bar minutes later and had walked up the street before Washington approached them and “verbally propositioned” Butler, who declined again, according to the motion. The motion does not describe what was said next, except to say that the group repeatedly asked Washington to leave but he did not.
Sali's motion says Washington, unprovoked, then punched Cranston in the head twice, causing Cranston to fall.
Cranston stood up and pulled out his gun as Washington threatened him, according to the motion. Butler started filming on her phone. The defense says Butler's video footage from that moment is shaky because Washington grabbed and shoved her.
Sali said in the motion that when Smith stepped in and tried to separate them, Washington punched him in the face and then turned toward Cranston, who was holding his gun a few feet away. Then, Cranston shot Washington once.
The motion says Cranston “immediately” started providing aid to Washington and called for help, and that when police arrived he was aiding Washington and admitted to them that he had fired the gun.
Washington was transported to St. Charles Bend, where he later died.
After being taken to the hospital, Cranston was jailed on suspicion of manslaughter and later released after posting $10,000 bail. He was jailed again, without bail, after a grand jury indicted him on the second-degree murder charge.
Sali argues that the case against Cranston does not meet Oregon standards for a defendant charged with murder to be held without bail.
In his motion, Sali argues that a defendant charged with murder under Oregon law can only be held without bail if the court concludes that the evidence against the accused “demonstrates a strong likelihood of conviction of murder at trial.” The defense also argues that the state has not proven that Cranston acted intentionally and did not act in self-defense.
The court has not yet set a date for Cranston's release hearing. Cranston's trial is set for November 2022.
'In an email statement to The Bulletin, Sali described Hummel's public statements as "false and inflammatory."'
False is YTBD, but inflammatory? Absolutely. And when you look at the DAs history of press statements, its hard to not come to the conclusion that this one was hatched as part of his campaign for US Attorney for Oregon.
