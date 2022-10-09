The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide of a 70-year-old man at Los Serranos Drive in NE Bend that happened early Sunday morning.
“Detectives have determined this is a murder investigation,” according to an updated press release Sunday afternoon from Sgt. Jayson Janes of the sheriff’s office.
Detectives do not believe there is still a suspect in the vicinity of the crime scene. Neither the suspect nor the victim has been indentified, nor the cause of death or if a weapon had been recovered.
“The Tri-County Major Incident Team being led by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has been activated to assist with this investigation. Detectives will likely be on scene for the remainder of the day while they investigate the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death and collect evidence from the scene,” the release said.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were called to the 21000 block of Los Serranos Drive in Bend for a deceased 70-year-old man. The death was ruled suspicious at the time. The home is along a dead-end street near Butler Market Road and Hamby Road. It is also in the vicinity of Pine Nursery Park.
Several agencies were called out and a perimeter of about one mile was set up to try to locate a suspect. According to scanner traffic, police were looking for a man riding a bicycle. He was located and no longer a suspect, Janes said.
“If you live in the area, please make sure your house, outbuildings, and vehicles are secured. If you heard or observed anything suspicious in the area, please contact the Sheriff’s Office,” the release said.
