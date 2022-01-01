Despite an extreme cold snap to end the month, December in Bend was slightly warmer than usual, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
The weather service reported in its monthly climate summary that the average temperature last month in Bend was 34.5 degrees, which was 3.4 degrees above normal.
The monthly summary, released Saturday afternoon, was followed shortly by a winter storm warning for La Pine and Sunriver that show possibly 8 to 16 inches of snow falling from 4 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday.
December in Bend did not have any significant snowfall. A total of 7.6 inches of snow accumulated last month. At least 1 inch of snow was reported on four days. The heaviest snowfall was 2.1 inches on Dec. 16.
As for high temperatures last month in Bend, the average was 43 degrees, which was 3.6 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded last month was 68 degrees on Dec. 2, just below the daily record high temperature of 69 degrees set on Dec. 4, 1922, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures last month in Bend averaged 26 degrees, which was 3.3 degrees above normal. The lowest recorded temperature last month was 8 degrees on Dec. 30. The record daily low temperature was minus 25 degrees on Dec. 12, 1919, according to the data.
A total of 22 days in December had low temperatures below 32 degrees, including the last week of the month, when highs reached 24 degrees on Dec. 28 and 29 degrees on Dec. 30. The high temperature also stayed below freezing when it reached 31 degrees on Dec. 18.
Throughout December in Bend, precipitation totaled 1.9 inches, which was 0.30 of an inch below normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 of an inch was recorded on 17 days. The heaviest precipitation last month was 0.79 of an inch on Dec. 12.
Precipitation for Bend in 2021 totaled 8.04 inches, which is 3.32 inches below normal.
The outlook for January in Bend calls for below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
The normal high temperature for January in Bend is 41.1 degrees. The normal low temperature is 24.5 degrees.
Normal precipitation for January in Bend is 1.53 inches.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.