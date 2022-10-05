When Celia Leonard first came to the United States from Mexico City in 1991, she never imagined she would be working the night shift at a dairy farm in rural Washington state.

The job was hard, and different from the life she knew amid the concrete, and hustle and bustle of Mexico City. For starters, she had never seen a cow in real life. It was on those mornings after work, when she saw the vastness of the skies and the movements of the clouds, that she was reminded of the dreams that first brought her to America.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.