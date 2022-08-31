tatom/debone

Candidates for the Deschutes County Commission, Oliver Tatom, left, and Tony DeBone

 Submitted photos

Candidates for Deschutes County Commission in the Nov. 8 election — Tony DeBone, the incumbent, and Oliver Tatom, a first time commission candidate — appeared side by side for the first time at a forum hosted by the Rotary Club of Bend Wednesday.

DeBone, a La Pine resident and Republican, has served on the commission since first elected in 2010. Tatom, a Bend resident and Democrat, is a clinic manager for St. Charles Health System. Tatom was previously elected to the boards of Central Oregon Community College and the Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.