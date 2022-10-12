In the Deschutes County Commission race between Republican incumbent Tony DeBone and Democratic challenger Oliver Tatom, the two have raised over $186,700 in campaign contributions.
More than $131,000 of that belongs to DeBone, who had to compete in the primary in May when Tatom did not. DeBone has received donations from several big-ticket committees. Tatom, who has received over $55,000 in contributions, said efficiency in spending and collaboration with other candidates is imperative to competing with DeBone's war chest.
Tatom has spent around $43,700 of his contributions. His campaign is entirely run by volunteers, which he said gave him closer connection to his supporters.
"It allowed me to be more involved in the actual decisions in the campaign and the creative decisions of the campaign, so that I know that it really represents me," Tatom said.
Many of Tatom's contributions came from smaller individual donors, with the exception of unions and local officials. One of his largest contributions came from the local Laborers' International Union of North America, which donated $2,500. He also received $500 from the Iron Workers Union of the Pacific Northwest.
Tatom received an in-kind contribution of $1,000 from the Pro-Choice Oregon PAC, which is run by Jef Green, president of the Portland-based campaign services company C&E Systems. He also received an in-kind donation from the Democratic Party of Oregon of $500.
Tatom has also garnered support from several local political leaders, including a $500 donation from current county Commissioner Phil Chang and a $250 donation from outgoing District Attorney John Hummel. Candidates for Bend City Council Karon Johnson and Ariel Mendez donated $500 and $200, respectively, to Tatom's campaign.
DeBone said a major difference in the campaign contribution tallies was his involvement in the primary. Tatom didn't have any Democratic opposition, so he didn't have to compete in the primary.
"I go into an election season knowing that I don't want to be the biggest financial monster out there. It's a shame when you have to spend that much money," said DeBone, who has spent over $92,000 this year.
Central Oregon Small Business PAC, which is funded in large part by Pahlisch Homes, Hayden Homes and Stone Bridge Homes, funnels money into Republican campaigns like DeBone's. He has received around $18,000 from the committee since the primary, $10,000 of which was an in-kind contribution. DeBone has also received $25,000 in cash and in-kind contributions from the Central Oregon Association of Realtors.
One of DeBone's highest individual donors this year is James Young, the owner of Entek International, a company that manufactures plastic for battery storage based in Lebanon, Oregon. He contributed $15,000 to DeBone's campaign before the primary and another $5,000 this month.
DeBone came into his position at a time when there were under 100,000 voters in Deschutes County. Now there are over 155,000 voters, as of this month. He said he hopes to continue to cater to those voters, and Tatom said he thinks it's time for change.
The two candidates will appear at a debate together with the other candidates for the Deschutes County Commission, Republican Patti Adair and Democrat Morgan Schmidt, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on KTVZ. All four candidates will also participate in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and Bend City Club at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Deschutes County Services Building. It will be open to the public and recorded for later viewing.
(1) comment
Phil Chang is trying to turn the commission liberal just like messed up Bend.
