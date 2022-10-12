tatom/debone

Candidates for the Deschutes County Commission, Democrat Oliver Tatom, left, and Republican Tony DeBone

In the Deschutes County Commission race between  Republican incumbent Tony DeBone and Democratic challenger Oliver Tatom, the two have raised over $186,700 in campaign contributions. 

More than $131,000 of that belongs to DeBone, who had to compete in the primary in May when Tatom did not. DeBone has received donations from several big-ticket committees. Tatom, who has received over $55,000 in contributions, said efficiency in spending and collaboration with other candidates is imperative to competing with DeBone's war chest.

gregb2781
gregb2781

Phil Chang is trying to turn the commission liberal just like messed up Bend.

