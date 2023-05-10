Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone and Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler toured the land they govern via the sky, where they gained perspective April 13 on their conflicting views on how to help the region's growing homeless population.
Tension between the elected city and county officials came to a head in March after an agreement to create a managed homeless camp on the south side of Bend dissipated. They were at an impasse.
But the divide in their beliefs was recently bridged, at least briefly, as Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone and Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler flew above the land they govern in a LongRanger helicopter.
The two government leaders were able to see where city meets county and how the Deschutes watershed flows. They flew over homeless camps, including those on Hunnell Road on Bend’s north side and another on the east side of Redmond.
After they landed at Bend Municipal Airport, the two were smiling and laughing. DeBone said the flight was an opportunity to look toward the future in the region.
“Tomorrow’s going to be better,” DeBone said. “I mean, it is. You know, we’re figuring out how we’re going to work together and move forward.”
Kebler was similarly optimistic.
“We may not always agree, but that’s life, and we’ll just keep working on it,” she said.
There are an estimated 1,647 people experiencing homelessness on any given night in Central Oregon, most of them in Deschutes County, according this year’s Point in Time Count. At the time of the helicopter ride, DeBone and Kebler were on the heels of a failed plan to move people from Hunnell Road to a managed camp on the south side of Bend. County officials backed out before it could go any further.
However, county commissioners approved allocating $750,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the city last month to reopen the Rainbow Motel, or the Franklin Avenue Shelter. It had been sitting empty for months because the city didn’t have enough money to operate it.
One month after their helicopter ride, with no clear direction yet from either official on where homeless people in the area are meant to go, both are looking to the state for help.
“I think there’s not a lot publicly happening, but I think there’s behind the scenes work to continue to see what the opportunities are for solutions,” Kebler said Tuesday.
The city of Bend is advocating for ongoing shelter funding from state lawmakers because there isn’t enough within the local budget to continue operating some shelters, which were created with one-time funding, Kebler said. It’s a problem cities like Medford and Beaverton are also facing, Kebler said.
Meanwhile, county officials signed letters addressed to multiple state agencies, including the governor’s office, asking for grace within the rural land use system to allow managed homeless camps outside of city limits, DeBone said. The county doesn’t currently have the authority to do so.
“We’re working together,” DeBone said Tuesday. “It’s still this great unknown. We’re moving forward trying to help people that want help for homeless issues, add resources, support the Coordinated Homeless Office — just all the moving parts.”
(5) comments
"From 30,000 feet" is not just government jargon anymore. Still, it feels much of what they think and do pertains to a far off alt-world.
Kebler isn't paid enough. (To be trapped in a small space with DeBone.)
Should be used to it as an heir to the Kebler Elves cookie conglomerate.
God bless the homeless in our community. They deserve decisive action. Our community deserves decisive action. We don’t have much time left when it comes to fixing this problem. At some point in time we need to stop enabling and start implementing some tough love to get these folks into a better situation. Hopefully this little joy ride will help our stymied leaders start thinking in the right direction.
How about just plain old love?
