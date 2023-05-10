Tension between the elected city and county officials came to a head in March after an agreement to create a managed homeless camp on the south side of Bend dissipated. They were at an impasse.

But the divide in their beliefs was recently bridged, at least briefly, as Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone and Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler flew above the land they govern in a LongRanger helicopter.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(5) comments

kindergentlerbend
kindergentlerbend

"From 30,000 feet" is not just government jargon anymore. Still, it feels much of what they think and do pertains to a far off alt-world.

Report Add Reply
Long and Variable
Long and Variable

Kebler isn't paid enough. (To be trapped in a small space with DeBone.)

Report Add Reply
104770
104770

Should be used to it as an heir to the Kebler Elves cookie conglomerate.

Report Add Reply
mtnbiker1966
mtnbiker1966

God bless the homeless in our community. They deserve decisive action. Our community deserves decisive action. We don’t have much time left when it comes to fixing this problem. At some point in time we need to stop enabling and start implementing some tough love to get these folks into a better situation. Hopefully this little joy ride will help our stymied leaders start thinking in the right direction.

Report Add Reply
kindergentlerbend
kindergentlerbend

How about just plain old love?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.