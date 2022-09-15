A forum Wednesday for Oregon House candidates representing Bend and Redmond was overshadowed by partisan politics when a rowdy crowd of supporters of Republican candidate Michael Sipe heckled his Democratic opponent, Emerson Levy.

The forum, sponsored by the Bend Chamber, was meant to give candidates for House districts 53 and 54 a platform to discuss their policy goals. Instead, audience members carrying Sipe-branded campaign paraphernalia interrupted and mocked Levy.    

