Deb Schoen, a 40-year veteran of the Tualatin Hill Park & Recreation District, is the newest member of the Bend Park & Recreation District board.
On Tuesday, Schoen, 61, was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by Lauren Sprang this fall.
Schoen was chosen over five other candidates at the meeting, who all made five minute presentations to the board as to why each should be chosen.
