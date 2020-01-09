By BRENNA VISSER • The Bulletin

For Deb Schoen, working in parks and recreation seems like fate.

Schoen, 61, got her start as a receptionist with the Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation District in the 1970s and knew nothing about parks. She slowly started climbing up the ranks, eventually running her own recreation programs and becoming a parks superintendent.

Then on Tuesday, her four decades of work culminated in being appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Bend Park & Recreation District board.

“I just feel so fortunate and lucky,” Schoen said Wednesday. Schoen will be sworn in at the Jan. 21 meeting.

Schoen was one of six finalists, who all presented their case as to why they should be chosen to fill a seat left vacant by former board member Lauren Sprang in November. Amy Fraley, Judy Stiegler, Karen Berky, Linda Crouse and Zavier Borja were also considered.

Each candidate was extremely qualified, said board chair Ted Schoenborn. This made the decision so difficult that the board voted and came to a tie — twice.

“It was close on all of them,” Schoenborn said. “The fact we had the two finalists tied together … just shows how close it was.”

The board eventually voted 3-1, with board member Nathan Hovekamp voting for Fraley instead of Schoen.

“I was indifferent among the two,” Schoenborn said Wednesday, who originally voted for Fraley. “I thought it was the most constructive thing to do to change my vote to make a majority.”

With the competition over, Schoen is excited to get started. After living in Beaverton for 40 years, Schoen was attracted to Bend as a vacation spot — and then eventually as a home — because of all of the outdoor opportunities (and sunshine) Central Oregon had to offer. She has lived in Bend for the past five years.

She has two children, 33 and 38, who she is also trying to convince to make the move.

“I think I’m getting pretty close for one,” she joked.

Schoen remembers first becoming enamored of what parks and recreation could provide after the Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation District purchased land that is now the 222-acre Tualatin Hills Nature Park.

“It intrigued me that there was an organization that was very concerned with natural resources and making sure it would be available for generations (to come),” she said.

For much of her career, Schoen focused on making parks and recreation facilities more accessible — a goal she hopes to bring as a board member in Bend.

“I really want to constantly bring up where we may be lacking in access for everybody,” she said.

While the park district appears to have a strong scholarship program, Schoen said she would advocate for the board to look at the program and look at everything possible to reach more people.

“The parks district has a large budget, and maybe we should look at what percentage should be used to serve underserved communities,” she said.

Schoen also hopes to bring her experience working to remove barriers for people experiencing disabilities to the board. While in Beaverton, Schoen worked to find out what was keeping people from using parks and recreation facilities.

Through that process, Schoen learned a lot of lessons about how inequitable access was for those with physical disabilities. For example: The park district had Americans with Disabilities Act parking stalls, but during a rain event, the parking spots flooded because there wasn’t proper drainage. The trails in several parks were appropriately sloped according to ADA guidelines, but no place for wheelchairs to pull off the trail for someone who needs a break.

There was a general complaint that the parks district didn’t do enough to get information out to those with disabilities.

Since then, the parks district has been chipping away, park by park, at solving these issues, Schoen said.

“A lot of it came down to strengthening our relationships with nonprofits that were already working with people experiencing disabilities,” she said.

While she sees areas for the Bend parks district to improve, she said she feels incredibly lucky to work for a district that she always saw as top tier during her own career.

“I’m very excited to get started,” she said.