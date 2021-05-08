Eloise, the most prolific trumpeter swan in Oregon’s breeding program, has died of natural causes at her home at the Lake Aspen Golf Course in Sisters.
Golf course staff found Eloise’s body Monday, less than four months after her mate, Pete, died unexpectedly from a bacterial infection.
“I’m personally convinced she died of a broken heart,” said Robin Gold, a wildlife rehabilitation expert who lives in the Aspen Lakes neighborhood and cared for the swan pair.
Eloise and Pete produced 15 young in the past three years. The pair boosted the state’s effort to repopulate the threatened species, which is still recovering from near extinction at the turn of the 20th century.
The two deaths follow the death of Gracie, a beloved resident swan at the Sunriver Nature Center who was likely killed by a coyote in October. Gracie was another important part of the state's breeding program, having produced 12 offspring since 2016.
Each offspring, or cygnet, is sent to live in the wild at the Summer Lake Wildlife Area, a 19,000-acre wetland in central Lake County that is ideal for swans. The state’s goal is to increase the number of wild swans so the species can sustain itself without relying on protected areas like the Sisters golf course or Sunriver Nature Center.
But due to the recent deaths, wildlife officials are expecting a disappointing breeding season this spring. Eloise’s mate, Bob, is now alone at the golf course and Gracie’s mate, Gus, was introduced to a new mate, Val, but the two have not shown any signs of nesting this year.
“I expected to hear they were building a nest by now, so I think they are probably not going to nest this year,” said Gary Ivey, a past president of the Trumpeter Swan Society, which partners with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to run the breeding program.
Ivey hopes the Sunriver pair will start nesting next spring, but this year it will be up to wild swans across the state to produce cygnets. The only other additions to the state’s swan population will be two young swans from Wyoming that will be released in June at Summer Lake.
“That’s the only birds we have on tap right now,” Ivey said.
Wildlife officials had hope earlier this year when Gus was introduced to Val in Sunriver and Eloise was introduced to Bob, who arrived Feb. 5 from the same breeder in North Carolina who sent Pete to the Sisters golf course.
But Eloise never appeared to connect with Bob, Gold said.
“They were getting along. They swam around together. But it wasn’t like with Pete,” Gold said.
The Aspen Lakes community in Sisters, which helps support the local swans, is deciding if it wants to find another female swan or find a new home for Bob.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Gold said. “But for now, we have a very lonely male swan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.