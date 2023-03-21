Lady Justice Statue

A deaf woman alleges authorities in Jefferson County did not provide her with an American Sign Language interpreter when she asked for one after she was arrested and then jailed overnight in October.

Angela Kasinger, 40, said in a tort claim notice filed in Jefferson County on Feb. 22 that authorities violated her civil rights enshrined under state and federal law. Through her Portland-based attorney, Daniel Snyder, she states that she plans to sue the county, alleging discrimination.

Fed
Fed

Five years ago I had to go to some hearing in the Deschutes courthouse and I couldn't hear hardly at all. Each time I'd ask for help and they would give me a headset that didn't work. They were very nice about it. One time the person went into an adjacent courtroom to find me one when ALL the ones in my courtroom didn't work, and the one she brought me didn't work at all either. One of the judges has the nickname Whisper, and people have to often ask him, what did you say? It's bizarre. I expect better for Central Oregon. Sometimes we're so backward it's like a 3rd world country.

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

'Snyder said: “The law is strict about this.”'

Because the good-ole-boys are dense. Make it hurt.

