A worker cuts down a tree Tuesday along U.S. Highway 20 west of Sisters. The Oregon Department of Transportation is removing hazardous trees. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

About 100 dead trees deemed to be hazardous to motorists along U.S. Highway 20 and state Highway 126 west of Sisters are being cut down by the Oregon Department of Transportation this week.

The work, expected to wrap up by Friday, could cause delays of around 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

ODOT flaggers and pilot cars are guiding traffic through the tree-removal work zones. Work begins west of Sisters near the Highway 20 and Highway 126 junctions and will end around Suttle Lake. TripCheck.com shows specific work zone locations.

ODOT removes trees when they present an immediate or near-future risk to the road or utilities. The hazardous trees were identified and evaluated by ODOT prior to removal.

