Kathi Beacham, who owns and operates Beacham’s Clock Co. in Sisters with her husband, Ed Beacham, works Friday on making adjustments to the hands of a large clock that faces out on Hood Avenue from the second story of the business. Beacham said she has been busy over the last few days switching the times on over 800 clocks on display at the store in preparation for the end of daylight saving time on Sunday. The first Sunday in November marks the end of daylight saving time in most of the United States, including Oregon. Now is the time to “fall back,” with the official end of daylight saving time at 2 a.m. Sunday. Don’t forget to set clocks back one hour.