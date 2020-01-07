City of Bend utility customers who made one-time bill payments or enrolled in auto pay using a credit or debit card over a six week period last year may have had their information stolen in a data breach.

Bend officials learned of the potential security incident from CentralSquare, the third-party vendor that manages and operates the city’s online utility payment portal, known as Click2Gov. CentralSquare determined that bad code may have been inserted into the Click2Gov software which could have allowed another party to copy personal payment card information from customers, according to a city press release Tuesday.

Only data related to the credit card or billing information would be affected. Other personal information, such as Social Security numbers or government-issued identification numbers, were not affected by this incident, the city said.

Those affected will be people who logged into the system to make a one-time credit card payment or to enroll in auto pay between Aug. 30 and Oct.14 of last year. Existing auto pay customers were not affected.

Anyone who signed up for auto pay by credit or debit card or bank drafts before and after these dates are not affected. Customers who paid in person or by check are not affected.

The city worked with CentralSquare to remove the bad code from Click2Gov to ensure that this incident is not ongoing and has implemented additional security measures to help mitigate future risk, according to the city. The city claims the incident is not the result of vulnerabilities within its own systems and infrastructure, and is isolated to Click2Gov’s software.

The city is investigating the situation with CentralSquare, along with a third-party forensic investigator, outside legal counsel, and local and federal law enforcement to evaluate the nature and scope of the incident. The city has plans in place to migrate to a new payment processing services provider in the near future, according to the release.

The city anticipates sending letters to those who could be affected in the mail this week.

Customers who made one-time payments or enrolled in auto pay during this period should monitor their bank accounts and report any suspicious activity to their banks. Those customers will also be offered one year of credit and identity-monitoring services at no cost.

Customers who may have questions about the data breach can call 844-987-1209.

CentralSquare has experienced similar data breaches with other cities nationwide.