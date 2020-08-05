The road to Camp Tamarack and Dark Lake on the Deschutes National Forest will close for about two weeks starting Monday, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.
Crews will close Forest Service Road 2066-600 to perform tree removal work as part of the Suttle Lake Vegetation Management Project, which began in May.
Access to Dark Lake during the road closure will be by hiking trail only, starting at the Scout Lake Day Use Area and continuing about half a mile up the Two Lakes Trail.
That trail will also be closed for tree work on Aug. 10 and 11, according to the release.
