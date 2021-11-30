A bridge the City of Prineville Railway relies on to transport goods was severely damaged when an RV crashed into it, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.
The bridge is closed while engineers assess the damage, which could result in expensive repairs and detour routes for the railway, said Matt Wiederholt, general manager of the City of Prineville Railway.
“We suffered significant damage with that bridge,” Wiederholt said. “To what extent, we just don’t know yet.”
Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at about 10 a.m. Monday and found the 1991 Beaver Coach RV crashed into the concrete bridge that spans over U.S. Highway 26, about two miles north of Prineville. The driver, 61-year-old Prineville resident Jeffery Anderson, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to St. Charles Prineville with minor injuries.
Wiederholt estimates the damage to the bridge totals at least $250,000. Oregon Department of Transportation bridge inspectors and city-contracted engineers have been evaluating the strength of the bridge and what repairs need to be made, Wiederholt said.
“They are currently going through the calculations and looking it over to see what kind of damage it is,” he said.
If the bridge is unable to reopen this week, Wiederholt will have to unload railcars at a railyard north of Redmond and truck the goods to Prineville.
“Unfortunately we will truck those cars to Prineville at the railroad’s expense,” Wiederholt said. “Until the bridge is repaired, this is going to get extremely expensive for the City of Prineville Railway.”
The railway, the oldest city-owned rail line in the nation, runs for 18.5 miles and serves 14 companies, including the Facebook and Apple data centers, Les Schwab and Parr Lumber.
Another 50 customers use the railway to store rail cars or as a place to stop and load materials from one rail car to another.
The railway, which has operated since 1918, connects with Burlington Northern Santa Fe and Union Pacific railroads at the Prineville Junction, north of Redmond.
Wiederholt said the railway can store goods this week, but those will have to get shipped out next week whether the bridge is open or not.
“We receive deliveries every single day,” he said. “But we are not to the point where we have to bring those cars in quite yet. We still have a couple of days to make that decision.”
For now, Wiederholt is waiting to hear from the engineers to find out if the bridge can reopen or if it will have a weight limit to cross.
“We are being careful,” he said. “Obviously we are not going to start sending 900 tons over a bridge we don’t know can support it yet.”
