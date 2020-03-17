Bend Police officers shot a woman five times in self-defense last week after she allegedly tried to run over one of them with her car, according to information released Tuesday by the Deschutes County District Attorney.
The March 9 shooting left 29-year-old Danielle Nicole Bower, of Bend, hospitalized with serious injuries.
“The public has been clamoring for information,” Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Tuesday. “And this is information that can be released.”
The incident, the police department's first shooting since June 26, 2018, began at St. Charles Bend shortly before 3 a.m. Hospital security alerted a Bend officer already at the hospital that Bower was acting “erratically.” When the officer attempted to contact Bower, she allegedly drove off, hopping curbs and landscaping.
An ensuing pursuit passed through downtown Bend, south on the Bend Parkway, north on Third Street, east on Reed Market Road, north on 15th Street. Bower then allegedly drove 40 miles east on U.S. Highway 20 before her car left the road, Hummel said.
According to police, three officers got out of their vehicles and approached Bower’s Dodge van.
“The officers report that when they were approaching her car on foot, Ms. Bowers placed her car in reverse, slammed on the gas, and quickly accelerated toward one of the officers and his K-9,” a statement from Hummel reads.
“The officers state that they shot Ms. Bower to protect their colleague and his dog from being struck and potentially killed by Ms. Bower’s car,” Hummel said.
The officers then placed Bower in one of their patrol cars and headed back to town, meeting an ambulance on the way to continue the transport to St. Charles Bend.
Some information from the incident was released the morning of the shooting. Three days later, Bend Police released the names of the officers: Victor Umnitz, Thomas Russell and Tim Williams.
Bend Police Chief Jim Porter said Tuesday the three remain on paid leave.
Hummel said he has yet to determine all the details of the shooting and why Bower was at St. Charles, where she was covered in blood when the incident began. He said he will decide whether to charge Bower or the officers involved by the end of the month.
“We are focusing on rehabilitating them so they can continue their careers,” he said.
Bower is a mother of two and a partner manager at the Bend office of software firm Five Talent.
“Danielle Bower is a highly valued Five Talent employee and we will do whatever we can to support her through this time,” CEO Preston Callicott said in a statement.
Bower is recovering, according to the DA’s office. Her mother last week told The Bulletin she had two bullets still inside her and multiple wounds on her body.
