Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel will not press charges against the deputy who shot a man three times on Black Friday after a car chase that ended behind the Cascade Village Shopping Center.

Hummel instead praised deputy Clint Baltzor, who's been on paid leave since the Nov. 29 incident.

Baltzor was "legally justified" under Oregon law to shoot Adam Gilliam, who wasn't armed but whom Baltzor believed to be impaired and endangering the lives of fellow deputies, Hummel announced Friday at a press conference outside his office at the Deschutes County Courthouse.

"Adam Gilliam's decision to attempt to escape from sheriff's deputies who were attempting to arrest him constituted a crime," Hummel said. "However, the mere fact of committing a crime should never, standing alone, result in a person being shot by law enforcement."

Gilliam was shot because of his decision "to drive a car in a dangerous manner" toward Baltzor and three other officers, Hummel said.

"Fortunately for all involved, the law enforcement deputies were unharmed and Adam Gilliam, while shot, still survived and is recovering," Hummel said.

Gilliam, 29, was hit in the shoulder and the back of the neck, and also suffered a grazing wound to his head.

Baltzor, a 12-year veteran of the sheriff's office, has been on paid leave since the shooting. He will return to work soon, Deschutes Sheriff Shane Nelson said Friday.

Hummel, who took office in 2015, has yet to prosecute an officer for misusing lethal force.

With Friday's announcement, Hummel's office released additional information about the shooting, which began around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 29 with a call to police from the Shepherd's House homeless shelter on NE Division Street. A shelter employee said Gilliam was being disruptive and had just stolen a Honda Accord belonging to the shelter.

When the call came in, Baltzor was at sheriff's office headquarters nearly three miles away, having just started his shift. When he reached the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Empire Avenue, he saw Gilliam driving the Honda Accord belonging to the Shepherd's House. He performed a U-turn and turned on his overhead lights and siren. Soon after, deputy Megan Lymath joined the chase.

Gilliam then stopped the car . The two pursuing deputies also stopped, got out and approached the Accord with their guns drawn.

Baltzor yelled: "Stop! Hands up."

Instead, Gilliam drove off and the chase continued, according to Hummel.

Gilliam then stopped at a red light at Highway 20 and Robal Road, and then turned right on Robal into the Cascade Village Shopping Center. Lymath used a driving maneuver to stop Gilliam's vehicle at an intersection behind the PetSmart store. Baltzor pulled his vehicle in front of the Accord to prevent Gilliam from leaving again.

At the press conference, Hummel used paper cutouts of vehicles and a blown-up photo of the intersection to demonstrate what happened in the next tense 25 seconds.

Gilliam backed up his vehicle, as deputies yelled for him to stop. He then lurched forward toward several deputies. Baltzor did not have a clear shot, so he moved to the passenger side of Gilliam's vehicle.

As it pulled forward again, Baltzor fired five shots into the vehicle with his Glock handgun, according to Hummel.

Although hit three times, Gilliam was still able to drive about 100 feet, with deputies in pursuit again, before stopping. Hummel said Gilliam then jumped out of the car and was then tackled by one of the deputies. Baltzor and the deputy then gave Gilliam first aid until paramedics arrived.

"This is one of the fascinating things about law enforcement that maybe the public doesn't always appreciate," Hummel said. "Seconds after protecting your colleagues, you are helping someone you just struck."

Hummel said the shooting was authorized under Oregon's self-defense law because Baltzor reasonably believed Gilliam was about to use deadly force on other people.

Additionally, Hummel said Baltzor interpreted Gilliam's behavior to be signs of impairment. This included a "1,000-yard stare," when Baltzor got a brief look at Gilliam, and Gilliam's erratic behavior.

Hummel said Friday those mannerisms were likely symptoms of Gilliam's "mental health status."

Gilliam, of John Day, remains an inmate of the Deschutes County jail awaiting trial for several felonies, including eluding police and reckless endangering.

In January, searchers located a hypothermal Gilliam after he walked naked 10 miles in the snow.