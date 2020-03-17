The Deschutes County District Attorney says the COVID-19 pandemic could delay the release of information in the March 9 police shooting that left a woman with serious injuries.
District Attorney John Hummel said Monday he had nothing new to announce in the shooting, and he expects to have a final decision by the end of the month.
Danielle Nicole Bower, 29, was shot by a Bend Police officer or officers early the morning of March 9 after she allegedly led them on a pursuit that began at St. Charles Bend.
Three officers were assigned to paid administrative leave while Hummel determines if deadly force was used legally. It’s not known if Victor Umnitz, Thomas Russell or Tim Williams were the shooter.
