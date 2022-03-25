The Crook County District Attorney concluded Friday that the shooting death of Nick Rodin by sheriff’s deputy Steven Hatcher was justified under Oregon law.
Bodycam footage of the fatal Feb. 4 encounter, which was released Friday, showed a heated exchange between Hatcher and Rodin, who authorities believed was armed and dangerous. In the video, Rodin refuses to obey several commands from Hatcher and then approaches him in what Crook County District Attorney Kari Hathorn deemed was a threatening manner. The encounter — and the video — ends when Hatcher shoots Rodin twice.
“Deputy Hatcher responded to the threat posed by Mr. Rodin as he was trained to do,” Hathorn said in an eight-page report released Friday. “Mr. Rodin created a situation which caused Deputy Hatcher to reasonably believe that Mr. Rodin was reaching for a weapon, and therefore posed an immediate threat to Deputy Hatcher’s life.”
The 35-year-old Rodin, who had a history of mental health problems and a criminal record that included prison time, died on Maphet Road, south of Prineville and not far from his home.
Law enforcement officers were on the lookout for Rodin since early that day, after he made two phone calls to Crook County 911 dispatch and asked to be arrested. He said he was armed with a knife and a handgun.
“You need to come pick me up before I flip out and hurt somebody,” Rodin told a dispatcher.
Rodin, according to his family and friends, was on a number of medications to deal with mental health conditions. His toxicology report showed he was under the influence of methamphetamine in addition to his prescribed medications at the time of his death, Hathorn said in her report.
On the day he was shot by Hatcher, Rodin had two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest for two separate incidents. One warrant was for assault with a dangerous weapon, and the second warrant was from out of state and for battery with a dangerous weapon.
The warrant required law enforcement officers to arrest Rodin, and included “a safety warning to law enforcement to exercise caution with Mr. Rodin.”
Through most of the fatal encounter, Hatcher believed Rodin was armed, but never saw a weapon, according to Hathorn’s report.
Hatcher found Rodin around 1:30 p.m. that day on SE Maphet Road, and called for backup. But when Rodin reached behind his back, Hatcher thought he was reaching for a weapon and pulled out his 9mm handgun. He repeatedly orders Rodin to get on the ground and to place his hands where he could see them.
The body camera footage released by the district attorney’s office showed Rodin did not comply.
The footage also showed Rodin, who was sitting on the ground, holding a bottle of soda, and a cell phone when he was stopped by Hatcher. Rodin began to act erratically, and to engage in a heated verbal altercation with Hatcher during the encounter.
He eventually stood up and slowly approached Hatcher who had his gun pointed at Rodin.
“Despite Deputy Hatcher’s repeated commands to Mr. Rodin to get on the ground, Mr. Rodin suddenly stood up and approached Deputy Hatcher, stating ‘I ain’t scared. I ain’t scared of you, dude. What’s up? Yeah, I want to die. I want to die, dude!’” Hathorn said in her report.
Hatcher gave Rodin — who was about 250 pounds heavier and a foot taller than Hatcher — several verbal commands, telling him not to approach him, and to get back on the ground. But Rodin remained standing.
As Rodin continued to approach, Hatcher threatened to shoot him if he did not comply, and the verbal exchange continued to escalate.
“As Mr. Rodin approached Deputy Hatcher, he quickly transferred the soda bottle from his right hand to under his left arm, freeing his right hand,” Hathorn’s report states. “Mr. Rodin then quickly reached toward his hip with his right hand. Deputy Hatcher discharged his firearm twice. Mr. Rodin sustained fatal injuries.”
After firing the shots that killed Rodin, Hatcher called for medics and “attempted lifesaving efforts until medics arrived,” the report said.
“Deputy Hatcher reasonably believed Mr. Rodin was reaching for a weapon and fired two shots,” Hathorn’s report stated.
“Mr. Rodin’s refusal to comply with the police officer’s commands on February 4, 2022, is difficult to understand,” Hathorn said. “Some facts may help explain his actions: Mr. Rodin’s toxicology results revealed a high level of methamphetamine in his system — a substance that causes the user to behave irrationally even in small amounts.”
People close to Rodin said he had a short temper and a history of hearing voices, Hathorn wrote, but also reported Rodin had been “very level” recently.
Hathorn concluded that Hatcher’s response to Rodin’s failure to comply with his commands was justified.
“Deputy Hatcher responded to the threat posed by Mr. Rodin as he was trained to do,” Hathorn concluded. “Mr. Rodin created a situation which caused Deputy Hatcher to reasonably believe that Mr. Rodin was reaching for a weapon, and therefore posed an immediate threat to Deputy Hatcher’s life.”
Hathorn’s final decision on the matter came as no surprise to Mike Fuller, the attorney for Rodin’s family. “We are going to file a civil action so a jury can actually decide what a fair outcome is,” Fuller said.
Fuller said it is common for district attorneys to refuse to take cases to a grand jury against a police officer, and that his expectations were in line with Hathorn’s final decision.
“So, this is no surprise to me, and this is the outcome we expected,” he said. “The legal team anticipated the district attorney would not bring charges against the officer because that is almost always the case.”
The Bulletin sent an email to Crook County Sheriff John Gautney for comment.
“This investigation is under the control of the district attorney and all information will come from that office,” Gautney told the Bulletin Friday. “There will be no statement from my office in regard to this.”
But Gautney did say the shooting would be referred to “a shooting review board” and Hatcher will remain on administrative leave.
Rodin’s family has said from the start that the shooting was unprovoked.
LeeAnne Trent, Rodin’s mother said she had not been contacted by the district attorney’s office with information related to her son’s death, but she was able to see the report, and react to the news on Friday. One of the main questions she had was why Hatcher didn’t use less than lethal force.
“Why wasn’t he tazed immediately and asked questions later?” Trent said. “It could have been handled in so many different ways.”
Trent said the fact that Rodin’s mental health struggles were well known, including to Hatcher, makes her wonder why Hatcher didn’t wait for his backup before engaging Rodin.
Trent said it was clear the encounter escalated after Rodin requested to call his fiance. A request Hatcher denied, which in turn led Rodin to become increasingly agitated.
“You should always consider the mental health issues people have when you approach them,” Trent said.
Trent pointed out people like her son and others who suffer from similar conditions tend to act differently when confronted than people without mental health conditions.
“I do have closure, but I don’t agree with the way it was done,” Trent added with emotion in her voice. “I know my son is a handful, but he was my handful.”
(1) comment
'“You should always consider the mental health issues people have when you approach them,”'
In Crook county? Yeah I don't know 'bout that.
It is some gawd awful policing on video there. I guess it's no surprise the Sheriff would rather not talk about it.
