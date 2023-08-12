Meteor shower

This photo was taken during the Perseid meteor shower in August 2016 outside Maupin in a canyon along the Deschutes River. 

 Mark Graves/The Oregonian, file

If you’re hoping to watch burning sand fall across the sky, this weekend is your best bet.

The Perseid meteor shower should be visible at night over the next week, but peaks Saturday night. It’s known for being the best meteor shower of the year due to the quantity and brightness of the meteors, as well as its fireballs, which are larger explosions of light and color that last longer than meteors.

