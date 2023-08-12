If you’re hoping to watch burning sand fall across the sky, this weekend is your best bet.
The Perseid meteor shower should be visible at night over the next week, but peaks Saturday night. It’s known for being the best meteor shower of the year due to the quantity and brightness of the meteors, as well as its fireballs, which are larger explosions of light and color that last longer than meteors.
A meteor shower occurs when the Earth travels through a path of debris leftover from a comet, said Bob Grossfeld, a NASA Solar System Ambassador and astronomy instructor at Central Oregon Community College. There are 11 major meteor showers throughout the year.
Perseid meteors appear to come from the constellation of Perseus in the northern sky. The comet that created the meteors is Swift-Tuttle, which last passed the Earth in 1992 and caused a big meteor storm.
“As the comet travels, it leaves behind little particles of ice, so what you see as a falling star or meteor is nothing more than a grain of sand that burns up on the atmosphere,” Grossfeld said.
Last year, not many people saw the Perseid shower because there was a full moon. But this year, the moon won’t be a problem, Grossfeld said, and star gazers should be able to see the show from any dark, open area in the Northern Hemisphere, including Central Oregon. Those disappointed by the lack of ease in viewing northern lights in Central Oregon last month can rely on this meteor shower to put on a show — if they watch from the right spot.
“Find an open, clear spot where you can see the entire sky, and obviously being away from city lights makes a big difference too,” Grossfeld said. “The later the better.”
You can head outside as early as 10:30 p.m. to catch sight of the shower, but Grossfeld said midnight to 1 a.m. is likely the best time to see it.
“Usually, the darker it is, and later it is, the more opportunity you’ll have to see them,” he said. “Even with the smoke, you should be able to see the brighter meteors.”
Grossfeld recommends folks head east or west away from the city lights. The Horse Ridge area to the east and sno parks to the west are good for people to view the meteor shower.
“They really just have to go outside, turn off their porch lights and enjoy the show,” Grossfeld said. “It’s one of those great hot tub things to do — sit in your hot tub and stare up at the sky.”
Interested viewers can also head out to Redmond or Prineville for open areas.
Oregon’s first Dark Sky Park, Prineville Reservoir, will be hosting a free viewing event with volunteer astronomers on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 to 11 p.m. In addition to resources like a laser constellation tour and solar telescope, the reservoir offers the darkest viewing park in Oregon to catch sight of the meteors.
George Faria, park supervisor, said you can likely see one meteor per minute during the Perseid meteor shower.
“They’re not little baby shooting stars that you usually see,” he said. “These things cut across the night sky and make a beautiful line through the sky, almost like cutting through the fabric of space.”
These meteors are especially long, Faria explained, which makes viewing even easier.
“So you can see somebody taking a paintbrush and dragging it across the sky,” Faria said.
