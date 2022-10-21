Camp Tamarack

Camp Tamarack is in the Deschutes National Forest near Suttle Lake. 

Culver sixth graders headed out Monday for a weeklong Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack west of Sisters, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon, after some students learned they would share a cabin with nonbinary counselors, who do not identify as strictly male or female. 

The students told their teachers, who called the Culver Middle School principal, who called the superintendent, who made the call to bus all the students back to Culver.

ObiJuanKenobi
ObiJuanKenobi

There's more to the story from experience. The fact that these HS councilors identify as _________, is not the issue. It's the fact that these councilors are attacking campers who do not with to partake in the pronoun party, or if a student speaks up of being uncomfortable as a transitioning councilor describes his/her gender transition, in details, to a bunch of 5th graders.

BuckeyeDuck
BuckeyeDuck

Really jabberwocky? The counselors are attacking the kids? That's quite the accusation without proof. Tamarack has been in existence for a loooonnggg time with no issues.

Back up your "fact" statement

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

'She says the camp should have told them about non-binary counselors.'

Clown show for know-nothings. Title IX and SCOTUS say orientation and gender identity are protected from discrimination. Why would Tamarack survey and catalog students by gender identity and send that info out to reactionary rubes? Agree or don't agree with the public laws, whatever; just stop embarrassing Central Oregon as a public school administrator.

BuckeyeDuck
BuckeyeDuck

I suppose this is what happens and will continue to happen due to the rule by fear of “different” that is more prevalent everyday (thanks regresslicans). Next stop, keep your windows closed because of the “vapors”. Bathing regularly will do more harm than good….

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

Yeah, people are rocked man, confused and disoriented. A significant percentage of living humans are biologically unable to process 21st century media and infotainment feeds. It's terrible. The printing press drove a bunch of humans nuts too, as I understand it.

BuckeyeDuck
BuckeyeDuck

Yeah, the Gutenberg Bible being the first mass produced book could explain the wonderfulness of the religious folks back in the day. The Inquisition comes to mind (I may be off on my dates there)

Meanwhile, in the present, history is kinda repeating itself...

Moderate
Moderate

My child had a trans counselor at Tamarack overnight camp this year. The cabin had a changing cubicle with floor to ceiling wood on three sides and a floor to ceiling curtain. Most importantly, the counselor was warm and nurturing and we would be thrilled to have the same counselor again.

BuckeyeDuck
BuckeyeDuck

Thanks for the information. To bad a few simple questions weren’t asked in the first place

