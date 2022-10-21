Culver sixth graders headed out Monday for a weeklong Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack west of Sisters, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon, after some students learned they would share a cabin with nonbinary counselors, who do not identify as strictly male or female.
The students told their teachers, who called the Culver Middle School principal, who called the superintendent, who made the call to bus all the students back to Culver.
"They're 11- and 12-year-olds. They don't have a huge, deep understanding of the world," said Culver Superintendent Stefanie Garber. "Yet they were supposed to undress and sleep in front of someone who, from their view, appeared as the opposite sex." Garber would not elaborate on how many students raised concerns.
She says it was a difficult decision.
"Oh, incredibly difficult. Lose sleep difficult," said Garber.
Garber consulted with teachers and her administrative team to make the decision. She informed the board and the parents, but says she didn't have time to consult them.
School Board Chair Scott Leeper said while he wasn't consulted, he supported Garber's decision.
Garber blames Camp Tamarack for a lack of communication. She says the camp should have told them about nonbinary counselors.
"If they wanted every student to feel comfortable," she said. "We have some very conservative and we have some very progressive. I'm sure that's every community. But I believe we could have set it up where everyone would have been comfortable in the cabin they were placed in."
Camp Tamarack responded. "While we communicated extensively with the staff and school district ahead of, during and after their visit, our communications are not allowed to include the sexual orientation or sexual identity of any of the kids, campers or student leaders at camp," said camp Executive Director Charlie Anderson. Many counselors at Outdoor School are high school students.
Anderson added that the school district didn't communicate with them about leaving. They did not know Culver students were leaving until the buses arrived to take them home.
"Though the superintendent apologized to us for the gap in her communication, we feel that was a missed opportunity for meaningful conversation and solutions," Anderson said.
Garber assumes students are disappointed, but she said, "Parents have been very grateful."
Culver has 49 sixth graders. Garber doesn't know how many went to Outdoor School.
She says the district is committed to providing an Outdoor School experience for its sixth graders in the spring.
When asked what message this situation sends to Culver sixth graders who may be struggling with their sexual identity, Garber said Culver School District embraces students regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. "We absolutely accept and support every child. We're small, and our benefit is we know every student by name, by challenges, successes and the ways they need support," she said. "This is a totally different scenario when you're talking sleeping, and dressing and non-typical school functions."
Camp Tamarack responded that its mission includes making Outdoor School a safe place regardless of differences like race, religion, sex, color, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.
"My heart is heavy for the kids from Culver who did not get to have a camp experience this week," said Anderson. "Also, I feel deeply for the high school students (also kids) who were singled out because of their identity."
(8) comments
There's more to the story from experience. The fact that these HS councilors identify as _________, is not the issue. It's the fact that these councilors are attacking campers who do not with to partake in the pronoun party, or if a student speaks up of being uncomfortable as a transitioning councilor describes his/her gender transition, in details, to a bunch of 5th graders.
Really jabberwocky? The counselors are attacking the kids? That's quite the accusation without proof. Tamarack has been in existence for a loooonnggg time with no issues.
Back up your "fact" statement
'She says the camp should have told them about non-binary counselors.'
Clown show for know-nothings. Title IX and SCOTUS say orientation and gender identity are protected from discrimination. Why would Tamarack survey and catalog students by gender identity and send that info out to reactionary rubes? Agree or don't agree with the public laws, whatever; just stop embarrassing Central Oregon as a public school administrator.
I suppose this is what happens and will continue to happen due to the rule by fear of “different” that is more prevalent everyday (thanks regresslicans). Next stop, keep your windows closed because of the “vapors”. Bathing regularly will do more harm than good….
Yeah, people are rocked man, confused and disoriented. A significant percentage of living humans are biologically unable to process 21st century media and infotainment feeds. It's terrible. The printing press drove a bunch of humans nuts too, as I understand it.
Yeah, the Gutenberg Bible being the first mass produced book could explain the wonderfulness of the religious folks back in the day. The Inquisition comes to mind (I may be off on my dates there)
Meanwhile, in the present, history is kinda repeating itself...
My child had a trans counselor at Tamarack overnight camp this year. The cabin had a changing cubicle with floor to ceiling wood on three sides and a floor to ceiling curtain. Most importantly, the counselor was warm and nurturing and we would be thrilled to have the same counselor again.
Thanks for the information. To bad a few simple questions weren’t asked in the first place
