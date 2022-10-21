Camp Tamarack

Culver sixth graders headed out Monday for a week-long Outdoor School adventure at Camp Tamarack west of Sisters, only to turn around and head back home that same afternoon, after some students learned they would share a cabin with non-binary counselors, who identify as neither girl nor boy.

The students told their teachers, who called the Culver Middle School principal, who called the superintendent, who made the call to bus all the students back to Culver.

'She says the camp should have told them about non-binary counselors.'

Clown show for know-nothings. Title IX and SCOTUS say orientation and gender identity are protected from discrimination. Why would Tamarack survey and catalog students by gender identity and send that info out to reactionary rubes? Agree or don't agree with the public laws, whatever; just stop embarrassing Central Oregon as a public school administrator.

My child had a trans counselor at Tamarack overnight camp this year. The cabin had a changing cubicle with floor to ceiling wood on three sides and a floor to ceiling curtain. Most importantly, the counselor was warm and nurturing and we would be thrilled to have the same counselor again.

