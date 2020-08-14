Since it reopened in June, the Deschutes Historical Museum has only brought in a fraction of its usual revenue while having to pay more to set up online programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help recover the financial losses, the museum and other arts and cultural organizations in Central Oregon are applying for coronavirus relief funds through the Oregon Cultural Trust, a state organization that promotes cultural preservation.
“Deschutes County Historical Society is hopeful that additional grants can help cover operational losses for the second half of the year, as well as costs incurred moving programming online,” said Kelly Cannon-Miller, director of the Deschutes Historical Museum.
Organizations have until Aug. 24 to apply online for a piece of the $25.9 million relief funding, which was recently approved by the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature.
Eligible recipients include cultural institutions such as museums and theaters, county fairgrounds, tribal organizations, and festivals and community event organizations.
Aili Schreiner, trust manager for the Oregon Cultural Trust, said organizations can use the funds in a variety of ways.
The main intent is to provide financial assistance to organizations that have canceled or postponed public programs because of the pandemic, Schreiner said.
Some organizations may need the funds to make up for lost revenue, while others might need it to cover the cost of reopening and having to alter their facilities for proper social distancing and cleaning in response to the virus.
“Museums and galleries have experience with this with the need to increase cleaning,” Schreiner said.
Funds can also be used to help transition services from in-person to online, Schreiner said.
“Let's say you are a nonprofit who offers musical lessons. You can’t do those in person but you might have come up with a way to provide them virtually,” Schreiner said. “You can ask for reimbursement for the cost of transitioning that program online.”
The Deschutes Cultural Coalition, one of 45 county and tribal coalitions of the Oregon Cultural Trust, expects more than $1 million in funding to be available in the county out of the $25.9 million for the state.
“This is an incredible opportunity for Oregon nonprofits to receive some financial relief,” said Cate O’Hagan, Deschutes Cultural Coalition co-chair. “We encourage all qualifying organizations to apply before the August 24 deadline.”
