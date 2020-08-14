The Oregon Cultural Trust, a cultural promotion and preservation organization, recently awarded more than $2.7 million in funding to organizations across the state, including four in Central Oregon.
The funding for each organization ranges from $5,000 to $36,201 with an average grant award of $16,849.
The Deschutes Public Library Foundation in Bend received $12,032 to support “A Novel Idea,” a community reading program that broadens cultural and dialogue.
Friends of Santiam Pass Ski Lodge in Sisters received $22,684 to support the restoration of the historic Santiam Pass Ski Lodge.
The High Desert Museum south of Bend received $10,370 to support the exhibition “Dam It! Beavers and Us,” which will highlight the significant role beavers and the natural landscape play in shaping the region’s history.
The Tower Theatre Foundation in Bend received $15,587 to support the “Local at the Tower” programs, a series of seven cultural programs created to re-engage the community after months of COVID-19 shutdown.
