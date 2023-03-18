No one was injured when a storage building at Crooked River Ranch caught fire about 1:04 a.m. Saturday. Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue crews worked to prevent the fire's spread and it was under control within a half hour.
Crooked River Ranch outbuilding catches fire early Saturday
A storage building at Crooked River Ranch caught fire early Saturday, but nobody was injured. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:04 a.m. and found the small building engulfed in flames, Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue said in a news release Saturday. Crews immediately worked to prevent the fire’s spread and it was under control within a half hour.
NThe property owner was awakened by neighbors when the fire started. Multiple 911 calls were made when neighbors heard explosions coming from the building while it was burning, the release said.
After the fire was put out, crews determined the explosions were due to propane tanks. While there is no cost estimate on the damages, a tractor and flatbed trailer were destroyed. A small shed near the storage building was slightly damaged by the heat and there was no damage to the property owners’ home, the release said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Local officials are being assisted by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.
