shed fire

No one was injured when a storage building at Crooked River Ranch caught fire about 1:04 a.m. Saturday. Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue crews worked to prevent the fire's spread and it was under control within a half hour. 

 Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue/Submitted photo

Crooked River Ranch outbuilding catches fire early Saturday

A storage building at Crooked River Ranch caught fire early Saturday, but nobody was injured. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:04 a.m. and found the small building engulfed in flames, Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue said in a news release Saturday. Crews immediately worked to prevent the fire’s spread and it was under control within a half hour.

— Bulletin staff report

