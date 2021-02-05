A Crooked River Ranch man, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for the shooting deaths of his two roommates, died Friday in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Mitchell Julio Morris, 25, died in the prison’s infirmary. The State Medical Examiner has been notified and will determine a cause of death.
Morris entered prison March 24, 2017, and was serving a life sentence on two charges of aggravated murder.
Morris was a longtime friend and roommate of the victims, Bailee Southwick, 19, and McKenzie Lyman, 21. All three lived together in a house on the 9000 block of Sand Ridge Road, where the shootings occurred Feb. 26, 2016, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office,
After the shootings, Morris traveled to Salem and stayed overnight with friends, who were unaware of the murders. He was arrested the next day in downtown Salem.
