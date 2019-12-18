A 74-year-old Crooked River Ranch man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his pickup truck was struck by a freight train while he was attempting to cross the train tracks.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 8:20 a.m. to the crash near the Redmond Rod and Gun Club on the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 97.

Deputies found the driver, David J. Gilbert, pinned inside a white 2007 Dodge 2500, which was severely damaged and shoved about 100 feet north of the crossing area, according to the sheriff’s office. The truck was struck by the train on the passenger side.

Gilbert told deputies that he did not look for the train as he was crossing the tracks.

Fire and medical crews worked to free Gilbert from the truck and he was transported by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend.

Gilbert was crossing the tracks in an area with a stop sign and warning signs indicating the crossing, but not controlled by crossing arms, according to the sheriff’s office.

The train stopped about one-fourth of a mile down the tracks. BNSF Railroad Police arrived to conduct their own investigation. No citations have been issued at this time.