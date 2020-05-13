The Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue board of directors will hold a virtual board meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 21.
The meeting, which will be held through Zoom via a computer or smartphone, will include a notice to the public of a supplemental budget for 2019-20.
The public can access the meeting with a special phone number and meeting number through the Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue website at www.crrfire.org.
For any questions about accessing the meeting, contact the fire district at 541-923-6776.
