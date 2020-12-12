Early Friday morning, a large shipping truck arrived at Crook County High School with a delivery that could potentially allow the Cowboys to play basketball and wrestling this spring. The high school bought two portable outdoor sport courts from a community college in Utah, with the hope that some Crook County indoor-sport athletes could eventually play this school year, despite COVID-19 restrictions.
Even if they can’t play basketball or wrestle in the spring 2021, the courts could be used in many creative ways for local student-athletes in a post-pandemic future, said Rob Bonner, athletic director of Crook County High School.
“How cool would it be to play a basketball game on the 50-yard line of a football field? Or throw a mat on (the court) and wrestle outdoors?” he said. “It’s all about giving opportunities to kids.”
At the moment, the state has ordered high school sports to be postponed until February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And full-contact competitions like wrestling and basketball have been banned since the pandemic began.
Due to restrictions, Crook County’s basketball team hasn’t practiced in a gym this fall, only holding outdoor, socially distanced shoot-arounds. Wrestling has been confined to outdoor, no-contact cardio workouts, Bonner said.
But there’s a better chance those sports could fully resume if they’re played outdoors this spring, when the state athletic board will allow traditional winter sports to resume, Bonner said. Outdoor activities have a smaller risk of spreading COVID-19 than indoor events, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Outdoor sports are more likely to (be allowed) than indoor sports,” he said. “If we get to May, when basketball and wrestling is starting … and indoor sports are still prohibited but not outdoor, then we’re able to play.”
If the state gives Crook County the green light to use the courts for sports like basketball, wrestling and volleyball, the high school could become a hub for youth athletic competitions, Bonner said. On Thursday, he had a Zoom conversation with other regional athletic directors, and there was an excitement about the possibilities, he said.
“To tell them we have this option, that felt nice,” Bonner said. “We’d be happy to host.”
Jason Mumm, coach of Crook County’s boys basketball team, said the sport courts will give student-athletes much-needed extra practice space. But this purchase doesn’t guarantee that his team will get to compete this school year, he noted.
“It would be nice to say, ‘Oh sweet, we have these courts, let’s play,’ but that’s not really the case,” Mumm said. “We still are in a pandemic, and we still need to follow the rules.”
The district had been interested in purchasing portable sport courts for years, but it was viewed as a prohibitively expensive luxury, Bonner said. The pandemic changed that.
“With COVID, and the indoor facilities being shut down more often than outdoor, it became a necessity to look for (sport courts),” he said.
The high school’s track coach, Ernie Brooks, found that Utah Valley University — a community college in the mid-sized city of Orem — was auctioning two sport courts for a relatively low price earlier this fall, Bonner said. So the athletic department jumped on the opportunity.
After a little bidding, staffers purchased the two courts, which are about 4,200 square feet each, for $6,600, Bonner said. Buying new sport courts would cost about four times that much, he said.
Finding a way to ship the courts 678 miles from Orem to Prineville was a challenge at first, Bonner said.
But Travis Rutz, the manager of Les Schwab’s trucking division, said the tire company would transport the courts for free, because it had a truck already traveling in that direction.
“We appreciate the opportunity to help our schools and our community,” Rutz told The Bulletin.
Bonner said he was grateful that Les Schwab — arguably Central Oregon’s most prominent company, and one that was founded in Prineville — was willing to help Crook County athletics.
“It makes me feel really good about the community I live in,” Bonner said.
