Crook County School District is asking the community for suggestions for the name, mascot and colors for the new Prineville elementary school.
The district's online survey, which can be found at the district's website and on its Facebook page, will accept submissions until Feb. 21, according to a school district press release.
The school must be named after a geographic or natural feature, a nearby location or neighborhood or something related to Crook County or Prineville's historical identity. It cannot be named after a person, the release stated.
Superintendent Sara Johnson will select the best suggestions and present them to the Crook County School Board at its March 9 regular meeting, the release stated. The board will make the final selections at that meeting.
The new elementary school, located near downtown Prineville, will be a small K-4 magnet school, focusing on art, technology and adventure learning. It will open in the fall of 2020.
