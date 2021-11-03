Crook County voters approved a bond measure to fund the construction of a new courthouse and restore the historic courthouse, which has served the county since 1909.
The bond measure passed with 64.53% of the vote in Tuesday’s special election. A total of 4,325 residents voted in favor, while 2,377 voted against the bond.
The Crook County Court agreed in August to send the bond to voters. The bond will fund up to $35 million and allow the county to match state funds from the Legislature.
The current 23,000-square-foot courthouse of Third Street in Prineville will be converted into county government office space. The historic courthouse includes one courtroom, one small elevator and offices crammed together. It has needed several renovations and has limited space for courthouse staff, according to county officials.
Construction plans will begin immediately for the new justice center, which will be built on an empty lot on Claypool Street and Beaver Street, a few blocks from the historic courthouse.
The new courthouse will be 68,000-square-feet and include three to four courtrooms. The county expects the courthouse to improve the efficiency of court cases, expand all services and provide more safety and privacy for jurors, the public and staff.
Approval of the bond measure is not expected to raise property taxes. The county will pay for the bond through tax revenue already available in the annual budget, according to an order passed in August by the County Court.
The county will also seek additional revenue sources from federal and state grants.
Several town hall meetings will be held to update the community as the project moves forward.
