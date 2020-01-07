Crook County School District plans to open a third elementary school in Prineville in September, in part, to address growing enrollment at the district’s two existing elementaries.

The new school, which is yet to be named, will host grades K-4 at the existing Pioneer South building near downtown Prineville, according to a school district press release. The school is expected to enroll 240 students in the fall — less than half the size of Barnes Butte and Crooked River elementaries in Prineville.

The Crook County School Board will finalize a theme for the new elementary at its Monday night meeting, according to district spokesperson Holly Scholz. The school’s focus is expected to be art, technology and adventure learning, which is active learning in and out of the classroom covering multiple subjects, Scholz said.

Crook County’s student population has boomed this fall. A school district head count in September showed a 6.5% enrollment bump since October 2018. Four teachers and five educational assistants were hired in the fall to handle the population growth.

Barnes Butte and Crooked River added 15 and 32 students, respectively, since October 2018.

“We need a long-term plan, and a theme school will provide an opportunity for families to choose to have their children attend a small, very special and unique elementary school and will reduce enrollment at our other elementary schools,” Superintendent Sara Johnson stated in the press release.

The school’s principal will be Jim Bates, who is currently the principal at Barnes Butte Elementary, the release stated.