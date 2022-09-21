Sara E. Johnson, superintendent of the Crook County School District since 2018, was named Oregon’s superintendent of the year on Wednesday.
The Oregon Association of School Executives and the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators named Johnson for the prestigious award, according to a press release. She will now automatically be entered for national superintendent of the year.
“Crook County is fortunate to have a leader like Dr. Sara Johnson at the helm during the pandemic and after,” Jessica Ritter, the district’s school board chair, said in the press release. “I believe we soared above the rest due to her problem-solving abilities, creativity, and grit.”
State and local education officials on Wednesday hailed Johnson’s efforts in helping the district’s high school graduation rate improve to among the highest in Oregon.
She is also credited with helping improve special education graduation rates to above the state average, opening a new elementary school, starting a hybrid learning program and encouraging enrollment growth.
“Dr. Johnson’s decisive and collaborative leadership has lead to unprecedented gains in our District,” said Doug Smith, a school board member.
The award comes after the principal of Crook County High School won Oregon's high school principal of the year for 2022 in April.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
