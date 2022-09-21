Sara Johnson

Crook County School District Sara Johnson in 2018.

 Jackson Hogan/Bulletin file photo

Sara E. Johnson, superintendent of the Crook County School District since 2018, was named Oregon’s superintendent of the year on Wednesday.

The Oregon Association of School Executives and the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators named Johnson for the prestigious award, according to a press release. She will now automatically be entered for national superintendent of the year.

