The Crook County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a two-month-old infant at a campsite near the Ochoco National Forest's Walton Lake, Sheriff John Gautney announced Friday.
The sheriff's office arrived at the campsite on Forest Service road 22 Friday after a report that the infant died overnight. The investigation is ongoing and the office hadn't yet determined the cause of death that evening.
"The family is cooperating with law enforcement and no names will be released at this time due to respect for the family’s privacy at this time of great loss," the release stated.
Gautney said Saturday morning he had no additional information to provide about the investigation.
