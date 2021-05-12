Crook County High School senior Elizabeth Barker received a $200,000 nursing scholarship from the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps — one of only 12 students in the nation to receive the award.
Barker, 18, chose to attend Rutgers University in New Jersey, where she will study pre-med, according to a school press release. The scholarship will cover all college expenses, said school district spokesperson Jason Carr.
After graduating from Rutgers, Barker has a four-year commitment to the U.S. Navy, such as serving as a combat nurse or in a Naval medical facility, Carr said.
Barker has participated in Navy Junior ROTC at Crook County High School since 2019, the release stated. She is also a three sport varsity athlete for the Cowgirls — softball, basketball and volleyball — a member of student council and had a 4.12 GPA as of January, the release stated.
