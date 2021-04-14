When Crook County High School returned to in-person learning in September, students saw two major changes to their schedules.
First, classes started later in the day, so students could sleep in. And, instead of having seven short periods, students only took four, longer classes each day.
Because a majority of students, staff and families in Crook County liked these changes, the Crook County School Board decided to make them permanent.
Starting next school year, all students in the district will operate on a trimester, rather than a semester schedule. And Crook County High School’s first bell will ring at 9 a.m., rather than the pre-pandemic 8 a.m. start time.
“It’s a better, more kid-friendly schedule,” Scott Cooper, chairman of the Crook County School Board, told The Bulletin after the board’s meeting.
Crook County High School will see the biggest shift with a trimester schedule, going from seven 55-minute periods to five 70-minute periods each day. The middle school and Pioneer Alternative High School’s class schedules won’t change much, according to district data.
A recent school district survey found that 58% of middle and high school students, 56% of school staff and 68% of families preferred a schedule with fewer, longer classes.
“Trimesters allow us to slow our pace down and concentrate on five classes at a time instead of seven,” said Michelle Jonas, principal of Crook County High School. “Students appreciated the slower pace of not having a seven-period day.”
The longer class periods are beneficial for classes with lots of hands-on projects, like welding or chemistry, Jonas said. And with trimesters, a student who doesn’t like the class they’re in, or who is struggling with a subject, is only in that class for 12 weeks, rather than 18, she said.
“When you start an elective and don’t like it, 18 weeks is a long time,” Jonas said. “Twelve weeks gives them the ability to start over fresh, or try something new.”
Having high schoolers start the day an hour later benefits both teens and teachers, Jonas and Cooper said. What would normally be first period is now teacher prep time, so teachers can collaborate, grade and discuss lesson plans together, they said.
And teenagers getting a little extra sleep is a plus as well. A 2014 article in the Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics found that insufficient sleep can result in anxiety and mood disorders becoming more common for teens. Teens who don’t get enough sleep are also more likely to cause a car crash due to drowsiness, and are at higher risk for cardiovascular disease and obesity.
Cooper, who has two kids of his own at Crook County High School, noticed they reacted positively to a later school start this school year.
“Our teenagers thrived when they got a little more sleep in the morning,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.