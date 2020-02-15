Crook County School District — Central Oregon’s fastest-growing school district — is expecting to receive about $2.4 million in funds from the Student Success Act business tax this fall. And it plans to support its growing population with lower class sizes, increased mental health supports and more.
The school district plans to hire about 30 new staff members, including more school counselors, nurses, a psychologist, elementary teachers and educational assistants. It also wants to emphasize small-group learning for elementary students and increase access to extracurricular activities and academics for underserved students.
Joel Hoff, the school district’s director of school improvement, said this influx of tax dollars comes at a good time, right as the district added 141 new students this fall.
“Funding came along at such a positive time to help us keep our class sizes low, so we can give the best quality education to our kids,” he said.
The Student Success Act, passed by the state Legislature last year, gives schools around Oregon $1 billion annually through a business tax. School districts must send an application with spending plans by April, and if the state approves the plans, funds will start arriving to school districts by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
One major emphasis for Crook County School District is supporting its students’ mental, social, emotional, and physical health, according to its Student Success Act application.
“We expect to see more students receiving timely attention, education, and assistance with their mental health needs,” the application stated.
“Ensuring adequate mental health support is a top priority for our district.”
The district plans to use the new funding to retain current school counselor positions at its elementary schools and at its alternative school, Pioneer High School. Those counselors’ salaries are currently paid for with a grant from education nonprofit America’s Promise Alliance, which runs out at the end of this school year, Hoff said.
A part-time school nurse should also be hired for on-call events, along with a third mental health specialist for Crook County High School, a school counselor at Powell Butte Community Charter School and a third districtwide school psychologist.
Reducing class sizes for elementary students is also a major goal for the district. Crook County School District plans to hire nine new elementary teachers for next school year, with most serving in Prineville.
The district’s two Prineville elementary schools, Barnes Butte and Crooked River, added 22 and 30 new students this school year, respectively, according to state data. A new, small magnet elementary in Prineville will open in the fall to accommodate the growth.
About 11 educational assistants should also be hired districtwide, with an emphasis on helping underserved students in small groups, according to the school district. Under-served students generally include students living in poverty, students of color, students for whom English is a second language and students in special education classes.
The district’s teachers specifically requested more educational assistants to help them in the classroom, Hoff said.
“It’s important to hear what the boots on the ground are saying,” he said of Crook County’s teachers. “Particularly with instructional assistants, they particularly said that would be a good help.”
Another emphasis for Crook County is increasing access to extracurricular activities, from sports to performing arts to science clubs. The district plans on giving teachers stipends to create new extracurricular clubs, and to fund an after-school transportation route for students in after-school sports and activities. This would allow more underserved students to participate, according to the district.
Crook County also wants to use funds to reduce fees for extracurricular activities and athletics, but district leaders have yet to decide exactly how to do that, said Superintendent Sara Johnson.
“The plan is developing,” she said. “We just know we’re putting money into … trying to remove as many barriers as possible.”
Creating new, optional educational events outside of typical school hours is also part of Crook County’s plan.
The district wants to create a two-week program for incoming kindergartners called Jump Start before school starts, along with an elementary summer school camp to boost students math and English skills and a late-summer “boot camp” for high school students interested getting a head start on studying for Advanced Placement courses.
All of these changes, particularly the approximately 30 new hires, will greatly benefit the Crook County community, Hoff said.
“It’s just a huge help,” he said. “All these positions, those are 30 more people helping kids, helping teachers, helping families have a (better) educational experience.”
