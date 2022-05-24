A bond measure that would have funneled millions of dollars toward improvements for Crook County School District’s oldest facilities has failed, district officials conceded Tuesday.
In all, 51.37% of voters said no to the $66 million bond while 48.63% said yes, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website as of Tuesday afternoon, a gap that has only grown over the past week. The deadline for certifying the election isn't until June 13, but Tuesday was the final day on which ballots mailed last week could be counted.
The bond measure was one of at least eight in mostly rural Oregon school districts that failed this election cycle, according to the Oregon School Board Association. Voters approved at least six other bond measures, five of which were in school districts located in the Willamette Valley.
Crook County School District officials attribute the bond failures in rural districts largely to the nationwide economic turmoil brought on by inflation and surging gas prices.
“I suppose miracles happen, but the trend hasn’t changed since last Tuesday,” school board member Scott Cooper said of the bond measure's failure. “I point the finger directly at the deterioration of the economic situation.”
The district's superintendent, Sara E. Johnson, agreed that economic instability, atop national fears over the war in Ukraine and cultural upheaval over schools, may have negatively impacted voter interest in the bond.
“People are afraid, and things are unsteady,” Johnson said. “Voting for more taxes wasn’t their first priority.” The measure would have increased the tax rate by 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, district officials have said.
But with the district’s decades-old boilers, roofs and other facilities getting older and repairs growing more expensive each year, district officials say they will almost certainly have to go out for another bond.
District officials said it's possible that the district might trim the bond but noted that many of the district’s essential facilities, including roofs, will need to be replaced eventually.
The bond was intended to fund new and expanded facilities to improve the school district’s programs and security. The district hoped to improve its old roofs, boilers, undersized cafeterias and locker rooms and an auditorium. It also hoped to expand middle school classrooms that are becoming too small for the growing district.
The bond also would have allowed the district to receive $4 million in grant funds from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program.
Cooper did not voice any regret in going out for the bond this cycle. He said the voter turnout was larger than what the district has seen for bond measures in the past, and he noted that it failed by a relatively small margin.
He did say, though, that had the district known how the economy would change, they may have put off the bond measure proposal.
“I think we failed to take into account the very real economic pain that’s being inflicted on people,” he said. He added: “We were watching with some horror in the last couple of weeks as the markets tanked.”
Cooper and Johnson said it’s possible that the district goes out for another bond as early as next November, but said district officials have had little discussion over what they plan to do next.
Cooper said of a possible November bond proposal, “I wouldn’t rule that out.”
'“People are afraid and things are unsteady,” Johnson said.'
What are we even talking about here folks? UE is at generational lows outside of draft years! These are property owners we are talking about too. 19% appreciation in 2021, maybe Crook County posted a ~+10%.
Think about it. .10 per $1k value.
