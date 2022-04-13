Editorial: Vote before it’s too late
The Crook County School District will host a series of community forums to provide information about the upcoming school bond measure on the ballot in May. 

If the bond measure is passed, it would address health and safety, repair and update schools, help expand hands-on learning and student opportunities, and help relieve crowded classrooms, the district said in a release Wednesday. 

The bond would also go toward expanding career and technical education and student performing arts spaces, and help fund upgrades to student athletic facilities, including repairs and updates to Ward Rhoden Stadium, the release said. 

The forums are open to all parents, students, staff and community members and will take place throughout the month of April. All forums start at 6 p.m.

• Steins Pillar Elementary, Monday

• Crook County Middle School, Tuesday

• Crooked River Elementary, April 25

• Powell Butte Community Charter School,

• Crook County High School, April 27

The district said it estimates that if the $66 million bond is passed, it would increase taxes by 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Also, if the bond is passed, the school district would receive an additional $4 million in matching funds from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program, the release said.

“The board wants to leave no stone unturned in educating people about the bond, what's in it, and what this means for Crook County Schools," Scott Cooper, the board chair for the district's board of directors said. "The district hopes that by addressing issues now, we proactively address rising maintenance costs and redirect those funds to the classroom. We hope people will want to come and learn about that."

A complete list of school projects and more information about the proposed bond measure can be found online at www.CrookCountySchoolBond.org.

