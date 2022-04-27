Buildings with leaking roofs. Decades old boilers. Undersized cafeterias and locker rooms. Middle school classrooms, built in the 1950s, nearing capacity. An aging auditorium with old equipment.
Those are among the facilities the Crook County School District is trying to improve through its upcoming $66 million bond measure, which voters will decide on in May. The project intends to bring new and expanded facilities to improve district programs for students and enhance security.
The bond would also allow the school district to receive an additional $4 million in grant funds from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program, according to school board Chairman Scott Cooper.
“This has to be done at some point,” Cooper said. “If not now, when?”
The bond intends to add and reconfigure district classrooms, including 10 classrooms at Crook County Middle Schools. These additional facilities would bolster the district’s efforts to provide career and technical education programs, including culinary projects, and agricultural science and technology, which are growing programs in the district, Cooper said. The added facilities would, in turn, open up classroom space for core classes.
The bond would also improve the high school’s performing arts facilities, like the auditorium, which uses old stereo, sound and lighting equipment, said district spokesperson Jason Carr.
And it would renovate Ward Rhoden Stadium, where middle and high school football teams compete. That renovation would move concessions and public restrooms at the stadium to the east end of the track, near the baseball stadium.
Despite concerns over how inflation might impact such a project, Carr said costs might only continue to increase. “Voters are going to pay more for these projects later if they are not completed now,” he said.
The district says the project will hardly raise taxes. Carr said the bond would increase the tax rate by 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. That amounts to roughly $20-$40 dollars per year for the average homeowner in Crook County.
After the most recent measure, Carr said a favorable bond market allowed the district to sell bonds and bring the tax rate lower than what was proposed. The district then refinanced, which saved $3 million for taxpayers, Carr said.
The proposed bond measure would keep tax rates among the lowest in the region, Cooper said. Cooper said the low tax rate is also partly due to expiring tax incentives for the Facebook data center in Prineville, which he said was taking up roughly a quarter of local real estate value.
And Crook County is in need of the repairs. The average age of school buildings in Crook County is 56 years, Carr said. He added that some lockers at the schools are so old that the schools are hard pressed to find parts.
Cooper said the boilers are especially in need of replacement. He said staffers in at least one school have to physically plug holes to ensure the boiler works properly. The boilers at Steens Pillar Elementary School warmed his kids, himself and his parents.
“I love that old boiler. It’s done a lot for us, but it’s time to go,” Cooper said.
Voters will decide on the bond measure May 17. So far, public response to the bond measure has been “eerily quiet,” Carr said.
Now, the school district is holding regular meetings at local schools to get community input on the bond measure. The final meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Crook County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.