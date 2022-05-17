Aging boilers, such as this one seen in 2019 at Crook County Middle School, would be replaced if voters in the Crook County School District approve a $66 million bond on May 17. No votes had a slight lead in early returns Tuesday night.
A bond measure that would fund improvements to local schools in Crook County appeared to be losing in Tuesday's election, according to early returns from the Oregon Secretary of State.
The early results showed 51.45% of people voting to reject the bond and 48.55% voting yes. That was a difference of just 174 votes after the first ballot returns were released Tuesday night.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Crook County School District spokesperson Jason Carr said that, given the closeness of the race and the fact that some mail-in ballots should be counted in the coming days, "there’s no way to know what the outcome will be at this point."
"I think it’s too early to tell," he said.
The bond pledges $66 million toward the district’s buildings, some of which are nearly 100 years old. It also intends to bring new and expanded facilities to improve district programs for students and enhance security.
If voters approve the bond, the district can receive an additional $4 million in grant funds from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program.
The bond would fund improvements for leaking roofs, decades old boilers, undersized cafeterias and locker rooms, and an aging auditorium with old equipment.
The bond also intends to add and reconfigure classrooms. And it would fund improvements toward the high school’s performing arts facilities and renovations to Ward Rhoden Stadium.
The bond measure would increase the tax rate by 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, according to district officials. That amounts to roughly $20-$40 dollars per year for the average homeowner in Crook County.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.