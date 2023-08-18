The Crook County School Board unanimously selected Duane Yecha as interim superintendent at its Wednesday evening meeting.
Yecha, who previously served as superintendent for Crook County schools for seven years until he resigned in 2018, will now resume that position for one year.
“Somewhat astonishingly, he came out of retirement just to help out,” said board member Scott Cooper. “I asked him why he was doing it, and he said because retirement wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.”
Cooper was on the board when Yecha previously served as superintendent, and worked with him often.
“He’s a very strong leader. He’s very focused on collaboration with the board,” Cooper said. “He’s going to be a great mentor to a new, young board, and certainly covers all the bases as far as instructional credentials.”
In May, three candidates — Cheyenne Edgerly, Jessica Brumble and Jennifer Knight — were elected to the school board on a platform that alleged sexualization of materials and attitudes in schools. The candidates took office in July.
Shortly after the election, former Superintendent Sara Johnson stepped down, citing a difference in vision and mission for district leadership between herself and the newly elected school board members.
The Crook County School Board began searching for an interim superintendent at the end of July. Initially, candidates included controversial former Alsea School District superintendent and Republican candidate for governor Marc Thielman.
Yecha started work as interim superintendent on Thursday, the day after the board voted to select him. Crook County School District serves a little more than 3,000 students.
