Students attend class at Crook County High School in March 2022.

 Bulletin file

The Crook County School Board unanimously selected Duane Yecha as interim superintendent at its Wednesday evening meeting.

Yecha, who previously served as superintendent for Crook County schools for seven years until he resigned in 2018, will now resume that position for one year.

