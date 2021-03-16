Crook County School Board member Walter Wagner abruptly resigned from his seat after a six-year term last week. And voters will choose his replacement in about two months.
The Crook County School Board decided Monday night to fill Wagner's term, which expires in June 2023, based on results from the May 18 election, rather than appointing a new member, according to a school district press release.
Although the filing deadline for the May 18 election is Thursday, the Crook County Clerk's Office extended the deadline for Wagner's seat to March 24, the release stated. Two other Crook County School Board seats are also being contested.
To run for the seat, potential candidates must live in Wagner's zone, which encompasses Powell Butte south of Oregon Highway 126 and southwest Prineville.
