Crook county courthouse

The historic Crook County Courthouse.

 Garrett Andrews/The Bulletin file

Crook County Circuit Judge Stephen Forte ruled Thursday that the current members of the Crook County School Board can proceed in filling the vacancy left by Gwen Carr’s resignation in May.

The judge canceled a temporary restraining order that had prevented the board from filling Carr’s position.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.