Crook County Circuit Judge Stephen Forte ruled Thursday that the current members of the Crook County School Board can proceed in filling the vacancy left by Gwen Carr’s resignation in May.
The judge canceled a temporary restraining order that had prevented the board from filling Carr’s position.
“We are very pleased the judge ruled in our favor this evening,” board chair Jessica Ritter said in a prepared statement Thursday night. “We never wavered in our belief that we had the authority and responsibility to make this appointment.”
Ritter, and board members Doug Smith and Patti Norris, will leave the board after their terms expire on June 30. Cheyenne Edgerly, Jennifer Knight, and Jessica Brumble, who were elected to the board in May, will take their seats in July.
Edgerly and three applicants for Carr’s spot were granted the restraining order to temporarily halt the action on June 12. Edgerly and the three applicants alleged that the board didn’t follow its own policies when announcing the vacancy and when setting up the vacancy’s application process.
Forte was only prepared to rule on the temporary restraining order. A second element of the case — a judgment on whether or not the board followed the law and its policies during the application process for the seat — will likely be decided at a hearing several months from now.
A special school board meeting was scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss, appoint, and possibly swear in the new board member. The meeting will be held in the Crook County Middle School gym.
Vance Day, attorney for the plaintiffs, said: “A preliminary injunction is very difficult to obtain. It’s a really high standard, so I don’t view this as a loss. I just view it as one more step in the process of the court telling us whether the board is obeying the law or not.”
Board member Scott Cooper said: “This whole thing is a distraction, and I hope the distraction is settled. We focus on the basics, and they don’t change, so kids can read, kids can reason, kids can do math, do social studies. We stay focused, and I believe the new board will be just as focused on the basics.”
The attorneys will have a status conference in the next few weeks regarding the open request for a judge to determine whether the board acted according to its policies, said Day.
The school board engaged C. Robert Steringer and J. Aaron Landau, of Harrang Long P.C., for their defense.
