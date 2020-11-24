A new master plan for recreation in Crook County is prioritizing an indoor pool and community center, after public input shows significant support for the year-round offerings.
The Crook County Park and Recreation District partnered with Crook County and the city of Prineville to update the park plan for the first time since 2008. The partners spent the past year gathering hundreds of public comments and found most residents are satisfied with the existing parks and trails, but wanted to see an investment in indoor recreation.
The 84-page plan features a vision for an aquatics facility that would replace Prineville’s public pool that was built in 1950. The facility would feature indoor and outdoor pools for lap or leisure swimming.
“We don’t have a lot of indoor facilities for recreation or events,” said Duane Garner, executive director of the Crook County Parks and Recreation District. “There definitely is still a high public interest in an indoor pool facility.”
In addition, the plan calls for a community center that would include an event room large enough to accommodate 300 people. The center would likely be built on undeveloped land near the Crook County Fairgrounds and Rimrock Park, according to the plan.
All of the proposed ideas in the park plan hinge on funding, which could come from grants or a voter-approved bond measure. Another funding source could be revenues from system development charges, which are one-time charges on new residential development, according to the park district.
About $42.5 million would be needed for the aquatics facility, community center and two new parks, according to the plan. An additional $7 million would cover improving existing parks and $4.4 million would allow for six new trails.
By creating the new plan, the park district can decide how best to use money on recreation, Garner said.
“This helps all of our local government entities know where public opinion lies and where the best use of public funds should be going,” Garner said.
Altogether, the city, county and park district own or maintain 19 parks and facilities, totaling about 915 acres. Those offerings increased in recent years when the city of Prineville completed the Crooked River Wetlands in 2017 to improve municipal wastewater treatment, and continues to consider how to develop 460 acres near Barnes Butte.
Garner said the wetlands is an ideal area for hiking and bird watching, while the Barnes Butte land could become a popular destination for a variety of outdoor recreation.
“As we were looking at all this potential growth, we thought it would make the most sense for the park district and city and county to look at parks collectively,” Garner said.
The city, county and park district are continuing to collect public input before each public entity approves the plan. Public comment can be made on the park district website.
The plan is thorough, but can always change with more input, Garner said. So far, he is pleased with the public’s participation in forming the plan.
“I think we take a pretty good dive into what we have and what opportunities there are in the parks as well as looking at growth,” Garner said. “It definitely gives us a baseline to move forward.”
