PRINEVILLE — A nontraditional court program battling chronic absenteeism in Crook County schools ended abruptly this month when it was learned the Legislature had effectively banned the program nearly a year earlier.
Court officials were regularly holding hearings, unaware they were officially not allowed as of Jan. 1.
The Crook County Juvenile Truancy Court, the only one in Oregon, was considered an effective effort at keeping kids in school and helping them earn their diploma. Of 76 participants enrolled in the program since 2016, only two were considered to not have successfully completed the program and were assessed fines.
The termination of the truancy court is a byproduct of Senate Bill 817, which was approved in April 2021 and intended to reduce the financial hardship for youth involved in the justice system. It’s thought the end of the program was an unintended consequence of the new law. One of the truancy court’s founding members, Debra Patterson, director of the Crook County Juvenile Justice Department, even lobbied in favor of the bill as a member of the Prineville-based Oregon Juvenile Justice Directors Association.
Jason Carr, spokesman for Crook County School District, said local administrators heard nothing in the past year from the state departments of justice and education, which typically notify the district ahead of relevant law changes.
“This came as a complete shock to us,” Carr said. “We had no clue this was coming, nor were we given an opportunity to discuss the ramifications of this law.”
With more students considering classroom attendance optional since the shift to online learning after the pandemic began in 2020, Crook County school officials looked increasingly to the truancy court, which is an option for parents of children in 3rd grade to age 17 the district has identified as chronically absent.
In Oregon, failing to maintain a child in school is a violation of state law on par with a traffic ticket. The offense is rarely enforced in most jurisdictions; however, it was enforced in Crook County, and to the fullest extent. Circuit Judge Daina Vitolins, who hears cases in Crook and Jefferson counties, regularly assessed the maximum fine of $500, and when a parent failed to show at the truancy court hearing, she’d order an arrest warrant.
Truancy court functions like other specialty courts: It offers participants a chance at a reduced penalty if they go along with certain court-ordered conditions. In truancy court, parents were expected to attend the monthly hearing alongside their child. If progress in attendance and grades was noted over several consecutive months, the student received a round of hearty applause from the courtroom, a handshake from the judge and a $5 Dairy Queen gift card. The parent’s case was also dismissed.
The original Crook County truancy court ran from 2008 to 2011 and was based on a similar program in Washington County.
While the Washington County truancy court has since been discontinued, the Crook County program was reinstated in 2016, with supporters claiming overwhelming success. Since 2016, 37 of the students were between the ages of 13 and 15, and 62 were between the ages of 16 and 18. A number of kids graduated truancy court upon passing the GED, including several at a Feb. 28 truancy court hearing.
“Apparently, the report about you is that you’re polite and hard-working,” Vitolins told one boy. “The team recommended dismissal. Keep up the good work.”
The Bulletin was preparing to publish a feature about truancy court when Vitolins called Friday to say she’d spoken to another judge and learned the program would have to wind down. The language of SB 817 doesn’t just remove a student’s financial obligation with the court — it removes the financial obligation of the student’s parents, as well.
Though the law became effective Jan. 1, truancy court hearings were held in January and February in Prineville. Students were given gift cards to rounds of applause. Some defendants opted to plead not guilty and oppose the charge rather than enroll in truancy court.
Vitolins said the court will go back now and look at every case. Of the 11 defendants currently enrolled in the program, seven will have their cases dismissed. The remaining four cases, all initiated prior to 2022, will proceed through the program as it winds down.
SB 817 was sponsored by the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Measure 110 Implementation Committee. Much of the testimony related to harm done by the levying of fines against juvenile offenders.
But, in a twist that killed the truancy court, the law was ultimately written to remove a parent’s duty to send their kids to school as a Class C violation.
Carr said the district might look for a legislative solution to enable truancy court to resume. Or it might forge ahead without the courtroom component, replacing Vitolins with school superintendent Sara Johnson as arbiter. It’s not thought that would be as effective, though.
“It’s different when you’re summoned by a court,” Carr said. “What teeth does a school district have when you ask a student and teacher to come before a board?”
Carr suspects lawmakers simply overlooked the Crook County program. “They don’t have truancy court in the Valley,” he said. “I doubt this was even considered.”
SB 817 was supported in hearings by representatives of youth and criminal-justice organizations, as well as members of the Oregon Juvenile Department Directors Association. A letter urging support from the Prineville-based association contains the name of Crook County Juvenile Department director Debra Patterson, the group’s treasurer.
It was Patterson, and Prineville High School Principal Cheri Rasmussen, who came to Vitolins in 2008 with the idea for Crook County to start its own truancy court.
The program’s success was thought to relate to having parents in court alongside their kids, and by having all the players are in the same room and on the same page.
“I just thought it was such a great idea,” Patterson said. “It’s relationship-based, and it’s positive reinforcement-based, and I think that’s why it works.”
Patterson, who retires in October, is devastated.
“We had no idea that this would happen,” Patterson said. “We’re still going to be involved. And I’ll continue to be involved until my dying day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.