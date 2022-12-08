ccl
Crook County Library has been under  pressure to label children’s books that reflect the LGBTQ community and remove them from the children’s section, an effort that concerns advocates of intellectual freedom. April Witteveen, Crook County Library director, selects one of the LGBTQ titles under scrutiny, "Grandad’s Camper," a book about life, love, family, and adventure by Harry Woodgate.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The Crook County Library board of trustees rejected a proposal to move children’s books that reflect the LGBTQ community to an area outside the children’s section. 

The board’s 4-1 vote came in a public meeting Thursday. It maintains the status quo at the library, leaving these children’s books interspersed with other books and accessible to any person who chooses to read them.

