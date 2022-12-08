Crook County Library has been under pressure to label children’s books that reflect the LGBTQ community and remove them from the children’s section, an effort that concerns advocates of intellectual freedom. April Witteveen, Crook County Library director, selects one of the LGBTQ titles under scrutiny, "Grandad’s Camper," a book about life, love, family, and adventure by Harry Woodgate.
The Crook County Library board of trustees rejected a proposal to move children’s books that reflect the LGBTQ community to an area outside the children’s section.
The board’s 4-1 vote came in a public meeting Thursday. It maintains the status quo at the library, leaving these children’s books interspersed with other books and accessible to any person who chooses to read them.
The vote came at the end of a lengthy public comment section during which some residents voiced concerns that such books are easily available to children. Many others called the effort to segregate the books discriminatory and called on the board to preserve residents' rights to intellectual freedom.
Local and state officials in the meeting warned board members that segregating the books could cost the library thousands of dollars in resources, its resource sharing agreement with the Deschutes County Public Library system and its designation as a public library in Oregon. The board's vote puts these warnings to rest.
The meeting capped off a heated, monthslong debate over the books that has caught widespread attention in Prineville, bringing dozens of people to public meetings at the library for multiple months in a row.
Many people in the meeting said that the increased pressure on the board reflects broader efforts nationwide aimed at censoring books about the LGBTQ community. The board’s vote was met with applause by people in the audience, many of whom expressed public comments vouching for the town’s LGBTQ community.
“We’re a public library for all people,” ZuAnne Neal, a former president of the library’s board of trustees, told the board.
